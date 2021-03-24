Netflix's animated film 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' arrives April 30th

With the success and critical praise for Into the Spider-verse, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's next project, The Mitchells vs. The Machines has been much anticipated. Netflix has announced on Twitter that the animated comedy produced by the duo and featuring the voices of Fred Armisen, Chrissy Teigen, Sasheer Zamata, Charlyne Yi and Conan O'Brien will arrive to the streaming service on April 30th.

Good news! We can finally announce that #TheMitchellsVsTheMachines will be on Netflix globally on April 30th! It's a really special film - can't wait for you all to see... pic.twitter.com/Eq3FJlgHGr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 23, 2021

Sony Pictures originally planned to release the film in theaters last October, but that idea was crushed by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Netflix reportedly spent more than $100 million to acquire the rights, according to Variety. The star-studded cast also features Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric André and John Legend. It's written and directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, who previously worked on the Disney series Gravity Falls.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is about a family trying to get along despite the stumbling block of technology. On a cross-country road trip to take eldest daughter Katie to college, helper robots and other machines emerge as a threat to their bonding time. Given the comedy luminaries in the cast and with Lord & Miller overseeing, it looks like a lot of fun.