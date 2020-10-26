Twitch faces music industry backlash over proper licensing

Twitch may be finding ways to offer legal music for livestreams, but it’s not enough for some in the music industry. Variety has learned that the RIAA, Recording Academy and over a dozen groups have written a letter to Twitch accusing it of failing to get music licenses for its new Soundtrack feature and allowing unlicensed music to be “widely” available. The organizations are “confounded” that Twitch hasn’t secured mechanical (basic reproduction) or synch (effectively, soundtrack) licenses for Soundtrack, and frustrated that it supposedly hasn’t taken action after “thousands” of copyright infringement notices.

The streaming service was allegedly neglecting the “fundamental rights” of musicians, songwriters and others by allowing this music without the compensation the industry groups feel they’re owed.