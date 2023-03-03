Ring limits more of its basic security features to its subscription plan

Amazon's Ring division will start charging users for more features that had been available to all customers at no extra cost. Starting on March 29th, you'll need to be on a Ring Protect plan to use Home and Away Modes for the company's cameras and video doorbells. This feature enables users to switch Live View and recording on or off in the Ring app whether they're away or at home.
Those who buy a system on or after March 29th will need to pay extra to access several freshly paywalled features too. You'll need a subscription to arm or disarm it from the app or an Alexa-enabled device. Otherwise, you'll only be able to do so from the . Other features, such as real-time app and email notifications and the ability to connect your cameras and doorbell to the system, are moving behind the subscription. Those without a Protect membership will also be limited to 24 hours of Alarm event history, rather than 60 days.
These changes don't apply to those who already own a Ring Alarm system. Ring that those who buy a Ring Alarm before March 29th but don't activate it until on or after that day will still have access to these features without a paid subscription "for the expected life of the device."
Ring Protect plans start at $4 per month or $40 per year after . The newly paywalled features will all be available on the basic tier, as points out.
In any case, those who buy a Ring Alarm after the end of March will have to subscribe to access some basic features. Not getting a notification when you're away from home and the system is triggered, for instance, kind of defeats the purpose of having a smart alarm setup.