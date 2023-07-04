Ring's early Prime Day deals include an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $65 You'll need to be a Prime member to get the hefty discounts, however.

While there’s a week to go until Amazon officially kicks off Prime Day , the company is getting things started early with deals on many of its own products. Ring video doorbells, cameras and security systems are among the products on sale. A bundle of a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 (which you can use to monitor what the doorbell sees) typically costs $190. However, for Prime members, Amazon has dropped the price by 66 percent to $65 . That's the lowest price we've seen for this bundle to date.

Ring Ring Video Doorbell (second-gen) and Echo Show 5 (third-gen) $65 $190 Save $125 Amazon's bundle, which includes a brand-new Echo Show 5, has dropped to its lowest price to date. $65 at Amazon

You'll get the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell, which Amazon released in 2020. While Amazon has released two newer versions in the interim, it's still a capable device. It offers up to 1080p HD video, while the original was limited to 720p. It can run on battery power alone, or you can hardwire it or connect it to a Ring solar charger.

A privacy zone option enables you to block out certain areas of the field of view from recordings. There are adjustable motion zones (you'll receive a notification when someone triggers the built-in motion sensor or presses the doorbell), an audio privacy setting and, Amazon claims, improved night vision over the first model.

The Echo Show 5, meanwhile, is the new third-gen model that Amazon released in May. Although the design is almost the same as the previous version, the latest Echo Show 5 is 20 percent faster and offers "double the bass" through an upgraded speaker system, Amazon says. The device typically retails for $90 alone.

In case you don't need or want an Echo Show 5 (you can still see a video feed from the doorbell on a phone, tablet or PC), you can pick up the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell by itself for $55 if you're a Prime member. This again is a record low price. The device usually sells for $100.

There are lots of deals elsewhere in the Ring sale . Prime members can get 50 percent off the second-gen Ring Indoor Cam that Amazon released several weeks ago. It's on sale for $30 . Those looking for more peace of mind may be interested in a Ring Alarm kit. Several options are on sale, including the latest version of the five-piece kit. That has dropped from $200 to $120 .

