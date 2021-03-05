Riot's League of Legends show 'Arcane' arrives on Netflix this Fall

Arcane, the first animated series based on Riot Games ’ League of Legends universe, is coming to Netflix this fall. The streaming giant announced the news on Monday and shared a new teaser. The short clip doesn’t provide many new hints on the story, but we do get to see more of LoL champions and show protagonists Vi and Jinx in action.

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.

Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 3, 2021