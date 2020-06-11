Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Riot Games

'League of Legends' TV show 'Arcane' has been pushed back to 2021

You'll have to wait a bit longer for Riot's first animated series.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
17m ago
Comments
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Arcane
Riot Games

It’s been a busy year for Riot Games. The company has shipped Valorant, a first-person shooter inspired by Counter-Strike and Overwatch, Legends of Runeterra, a digital card game similar to Hearthstone and Magic the Gathering, and auto chess sensation Teamfight Tactics on iOS and Android. There’s one project that won’t be seeing the light of day in 2020, though: Arcane. Announced last October, the animated series — set in the same universe as Riot's League of Legends MOBA — was supposed to come out sometime this year. Production has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic, however, and the company is now targeting a 2021 release date.

"Everyone here at Riot is bummed," the company said in a blog post. "We were really looking forward to bringing you the show this year, but we need to balance our excitement for the story with the safety and well-being of our teams and partners." Little is known about the project. A two-minute trailer confirmed that iconic champions (League of Legends' term for characters) such as Jinx and Vi will appear in the show. We don't know much about the storyline, though, or how long the first season will be. Riot has confirmed, however, that it's working with Fortiche Productions, a French animation studio that was involved with the viral Pop/Stars music video for virtual band K/DA, among other League of Legends projects.

In this article: league of legends, TV show, arcane, news, entertainment, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View
Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

Tesla is ready to mass-produce the Semi, Elon Musk says

View
LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

View
Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

Scientists confirm the basis of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr