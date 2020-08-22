Rocket Lab will resume launches no sooner than August 27th

Rocket Lab has narrowed down the timeframe for its return to launches following its failure in early July. The private rocket outfit has opened a 13-day launch window for its next mission starting August 27th at 11:05PM Eastern. There will be “daily” chances to launch if weather or other circumstances force a minor delay.

The new mission is billed as a relatively commonplace small satellite delivery mission. The company won’t be testing its rocket recovery system. That isn’t slated until the company’s 17th mission, due to lift off at some point in the fourth quarter of 2020.