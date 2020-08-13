Rockstar rolls back the 'Red Dead Online' update that broke everything

Rockstar Games recently tried to fix some Red Dead Online bugs it unintentionally introduced in July’s major update, which added a naturalist role to the game. However, it accidentally made things much, much worse on PS4 and Xbox One. There were glitches galore, and as hilarious as many of them were, the bugs made the game unplayable for many people.

Some players were unable to fire their weapons, while other characters and animals vanished. Horses sometimes glitched out, and were only able to run in place. Creepily, there was also a bald man who followed some players around. The developer is trying to untangle that mess by rolling back the most recent patch and reverting the game to a previous state.