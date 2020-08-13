Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar rolls back the 'Red Dead Online' update that broke everything

The glitches were funny, but surely frustrating for dedicated players.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
21m ago
Comments
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Red Dead Online
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games recently tried to fix some Red Dead Online bugs it unintentionally introduced in July’s major update, which added a naturalist role to the game. However, it accidentally made things much, much worse on PS4 and Xbox One. There were glitches galore, and as hilarious as many of them were, the bugs made the game unplayable for many people.

Some players were unable to fire their weapons, while other characters and animals vanished. Horses sometimes glitched out, and were only able to run in place. Creepily, there was also a bald man who followed some players around. The developer is trying to untangle that mess by rolling back the most recent patch and reverting the game to a previous state.

“An update to Red Dead Online intended to provide security improvements and address connection errors unintentionally introduced a range of issues including connection problems, low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks as well as others on PS4 and Xbox One,” Rockstar wrote on a support page (via Polygon). “We have reverted back to the previous version on those platforms, initially launched on July 28.”

The publisher said the rollback “should address these recent issues” and make Red Dead Online stable again on Xbox One and PS4. Rockstar will try to squish persisting bugs in future updates — hopefully, without breaking the game next time.

In this article: red dead online, reddeadonline, rockstar games, rockstargames, bugs, glitch, glitches, patch, update, rollback, red dead redemption ii, reddeadredemptionii, ps4, xbox one, xboxone, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

View
Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

View
Intel dishes on Tiger Lake, 'SuperFin' transistors and what lies ahead

Intel dishes on Tiger Lake, 'SuperFin' transistors and what lies ahead

View
A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr