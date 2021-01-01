Quibi's content library could make its way to Roku

After short-form streaming site Quibi died, there were questions about what would happen to its shows — some of which is quite good. Now, it’s possible that its content catalog may be sold to streaming app and hardware manufacturer Roku, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Roku is well known for its popular devices that can stream services like Netflix or your own content libraries. However, it doesn’t produce or own any content and recently said it has no plans to do so. To that end, the acquisition of Quibi would give it a slate of original programming it could offer buyers as a potential benefit to owning its hardware.