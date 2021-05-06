The Morning After: Which streaming TV box or stick is the best one for you?

For times when Amazon Prime just isn’t convenient enough, the US Air Force is apparently intrigued by the possibilities of rocket-powered cargo delivery. Its recent budget request included a line for Rocket Cargo, imagining a program that used commercial rockets (like, say, Starship) to move up to 100 tons of cargo from any place on Earth to any other place in an hour.

As described in the proposal, “The Department of the Air Force seeks to leverage the current multi-billion dollar commercial investment to develop the largest rockets ever, and with full reusability to develop and test the capability to leverage a commercial rocket to deliver AF cargo anywhere on the Earth in less than one hour, with a 100-ton capacity.” And here I was just trying to order a new chair.

An unused account with no multi factor authentication = big problems.

Mandiant exec Charles Carmakal told Bloomberg that their analysis of the attack found suspicious activity on Colonial Pipeline's network started on April 29th. While they couldn't confirm exactly how the attackers got the login, there apparently isn't any evidence of phishing techniques, sophisticated or otherwise. What they did find is that the employee's password was present in a dump of login shared on the dark web, so if it was reused and the attackers matched it up with a username, that could be the answer to how they got in.

Android, Fire TV, Roku or Apple?

Maybe you're relying on your phone or tablet for binge-watch sessions right now, or your TV's built-in operating system just isn't cutting it anymore. Streaming dongles and set-top boxes are ubiquitous these days, but deciphering the differences between them can be challenging. Plus, they're not the only gadgets that can deliver your latest Netflix obsession to your TV screen. Let's break down all of the streaming device options you have today and give you our picks for the best you can buy

$30 off Apple's 10.2-inch iPad and more

Samsung

We're looking forward to Father's Day later this month and if you're planning for it early, our gift guide plus a number of leftover Memorial Day deals can help you get dad something great. Both Apple's 10.2-inch iPad ($299) and its high-end AirPods Max headphones ($520) are on sale, plus Samsung's T7 portable SSD is $20 off ($80). Samsung's still offering an impressive deal on its new Galaxy Chromebook 2 and the Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones remain at a record low of $149.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today.

Facebook confirmed Trump's suspension will be temporary.

Facebook has revisited Donald Trump's "indefinite" suspension following a recommendation from the Oversight Board. The company said that Trump's suspension should last two years, which would potentially allow him to return to the social network in time to run for president again in 2024. If that happens, there may be a new rule in place where Facebook doesn’t automatically consider posts from politicians as “newsworthy.”

Last month, the Oversight Board said that Facebook was justified in suspending Trump, but that by imposing an “indefinite” suspension the company was failing to follow its own rules. The board also accused Facebook of trying to “avoid its responsibilities.”

NVIDIA, AMD and Intel sweep virtual Computex.

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the big news from virtual Computex: NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti; AMD’s Radeon 6000M mobile graphics; and the latest U-series chips from Intel. Come learn why these companies are basically a triad of frenemies. Also, they dive into Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen Windows event, and the demise of Donald Trump’s blog.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

