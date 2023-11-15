Roland’s new software instrument Galaxias offers access to 20,000 sounds

Roland just unveiled its latest software plugin instrument. Galaxias, not to be confused with the Galaga-esque arcade game Galaxia, offers access to 20,000 sounds, leading Roland to call it “one big super instrument.” It runs as a standalone application on both macOS and Windows, in addition to operating as a VST3 or AU plugin.

This looks a lot like Arturia’s amazing Analog Lab software, as Galaxias provides access to sounds across Roland’s entire history. There are presets sourced from nearly every Roland instrument you can think of, from the iconic Jupiter 8 synthesizer to the, uh, even more iconic TR 808 drum machine. These sounds aren’t just from retro darlings, as there are plenty of options culled from recent releases like System 8 and Zenology, among others.

As a matter of fact, the company says Galaxias provides access to any instrument available via Roland Cloud. You can also layer up to four instruments together, along with two effects per layer, to create custom soundscapes that Roland calls Scenes. Additionally, there are some beefed up adjustment parameters here, with macro controls that let you change up 128 parameters via internal LFOs or an external MIDI controller.

Roland

Just like Analog Lab, everything’s designed around a proprietary interface that allows for custom organization options, so you won’t lose your favorite preset in a mad dash to find the beefiest bassline. Roland also says that more sounds and capabilities will be added regularly.