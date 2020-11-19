Roli's pro Lumi marries keyboard tradition with expressive MIDI features

Roli aimed its first light-up Lumi keyboard at beginners learning to play, but its next model is clearly built to please veteran musicians. Its new Lumi Keys Studio Edition is billed as the first keyboard controller that provides both pitchbending and polyphonic aftertouch on each key. You can glide, lift, press and strike to achieve subtle effects that might otherwise be difficult. The Studio Edition offers a range of modes depending on how much control you need, too, ranging from a classic piano through to a “4D” mode with the full pitch and aftertouch. Think of it as a blend between traditionalism and the wilder Seaboard.

The concept isn’t completely new. Expressive E’s Osmose lets you wiggle keys for effects and use aftertouch. However, Roli’s method appears more flexible and is certainly comes in a much more compact design.