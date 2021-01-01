Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

Rovio gives up on its mobile game streaming service

So long, Hatch.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hatch
Engadget

Angry Birds developer Rovio has quietly wound down its mobile game streaming service. First spotted by Gamasutra, the official Hatch website now has a message explaining that the platform was retired on December 31st, 2020. Rovio hasn’t provided a reason for the closure, but it’s safe to assume that the concept simply never took off. Game streaming is on the rise — Google, Microsoft and others have competing services at the moment — but most are focused on console and PC-quality titles. Facebook is the rare exception with mobile-optimized games such as Asphalt 9: Legends and PGA TOUR Golf Shootout. But unlike Rovio, it’s leveraging a legacy platform that already has billions of users around the world.

We tried Hatch back in 2018 and was impressed by the quality of the library, which included hits like Monument Valley and Pac-Man Championship Edition DX, and some of its social features, which included voice chat and multiplayer — even for games that don’t traditionally have it. The service was launched in a bunch of different markets, including the UK, and eventually had two tiers: free, which restricted the user to a small catalog, and Premium, which offered more games, zero ads and a family-friendly Hatch Kids version. As Gamesindustry.biz reports, Rovio tried to sell its controlling share in Hatch back in 2019, seemingly without success.

The Finnish company continues to make and maintain a large portfolio of mobile games. Angry Birds is still a juggernaut — the App Store and Play Store are littered with titles such as Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Match 3. The brand has also been buoyed by two successful animated movies, released in 2016 and 2019. Rovio has tried to reduce its dependancy on Angry Birds, however, with games such as Small Town Murders. As Pocket Gamer reports, the company posted an operating profit of €12.8 million ($14.9 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, Rovio’s former EVP of Games, also took over as CEO earlier this month

In this article: Rovio, Hatch, game streaming, Angry Birds, mobile gaming, streaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

View
NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx probe will head back to Earth in May

NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx probe will head back to Earth in May

View
iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

iOS 14.4 rolls out with Bluetooth audio monitoring

View
WhatsApp now requires biometric authentication for PC and web access

WhatsApp now requires biometric authentication for PC and web access

View
Amazon’s motorized Echo Show 10 goes on sale February 25th

Amazon’s motorized Echo Show 10 goes on sale February 25th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr