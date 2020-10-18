Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Volsani

Rural North Carolinia residents will soon get their meds delivered by drone

Drug maker Merck and drone developer Volansi are teaming up to make it happen.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
21m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Volsani
Volsani

Sponsored Links

Drones have already shown that they can reliably deliver vital shipments of blood across Rwanda, drop off prescriptions to senior citizens in Florida, and help quarantining families stay safe with contactless deliveries. Now they’re going to be buzzing through the skies of rural North Carolina thanks to a novel delivery service devised by drug-maker Merck and drone-maker Volansi.

The plan is simple: use Volansi’s 7-foot long “Gemini” quadcopter to ferry packages of cold chain medicines — such as vaccines, glaucoma treatments, insulin, and asthma inhalers — from Merck’s Wilson, NC drug lab to the nine regional hospitals that make up Vidant Healthplex-Wilson. This medical network serves more than 1.4 million people across 29 counties in eastern North Carolina.

volansi
Volansi

"We've seen the world's supply chain strained like never before from the impact of Coronavirus," said Hannan Parvizian, CEO of Volansi, said in a press statement. "There’s now an accelerated need for rapid advancements in supply chain technology, especially in healthcare. Drone delivery is one solution to getting critical supplies where they are needed, at the moment they are needed most."

The Gemini drones are VTOL aircraft with a maximum range of 50 miles and a maximum airspeed of 60 mph. They can hoist up to 10 pounds at a time using their quartet of electric propellers. What’s more, the delivery process is largely autonomous as the Gemini are capable enough to automatically release their hold on packages as soon as they touch down in the designated landing zone. Volansi is already working with the FAA to expand this program with two additional phases that would see deliveries spread out to a much wider service area.

In this article: drones, Health, Medicine, Merck Co., volsani, uav, North Carolina, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

View
Can Evernote make a comeback?

Can Evernote make a comeback?

View
Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

Living with TCL's 8-series 4K TV: Quality without paying for OLED

View
Sony plans to optimize the PS5's fan speed using game data

Sony plans to optimize the PS5's fan speed using game data

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr