YouTube's most popular toy unboxer will star in animated show for Amazon

YouTube’s most popular 9-year-old has landed on a new platform. Ryan Kaji, star of the toy-themed Ryan’s World YouTube Channel, is also getting a new show for Amazon. Kaji will star in Super Spy Ryan, a new special for Amazon Kids+.

According to a press release, it marks the first time Amazon’s kid-friendly subscription service is “is working with a creator to launch an original long form show.” Unlike Kaji’s popular YouTube channel, which often features him unboxing and playing with toys, the new show will be partially animated.