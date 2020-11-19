Latest in Entertainment

YouTube's most popular toy unboxer will star in animated show for Amazon

Ryan Kaji will star in Super Spy Ryan, a new series for Amazon Kids+.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
52m ago
YouTube’s most popular 9-year-old has landed on a new platform. Ryan Kaji, star of the toy-themed Ryan’s World YouTube Channel, is also getting a new show for Amazon. Kaji will star in Super Spy Ryan, a new special for Amazon Kids+

According to a press release, it marks the first time Amazon’s kid-friendly subscription service is “is working with a creator to launch an original long form show.” Unlike Kaji’s popular YouTube channel, which often features him unboxing and playing with toys, the new show will be partially animated.

Naturally, Amazon will also be selling a line of spy-themed Ryan’s World toys to mark the launch of the show, which premieres November 27.

In this article: YouTube, Amazon Prime, Amazon, amazon kids plus, entertainment
