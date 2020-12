As in the core LittleBigPlanet games, players can interact with each other. Sackboy can do so here by slapping, grabbing and rolling into other players, but he's adorable, so you can’t get mad. There are also unlockable co-op emotes. You'll be able to hug, chest bump and high-five your buds in the game at a time when doing so in real life may not be the smartest idea.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is also available on PS4. It supports cross-generation play, so you'll be able to hop in with friends even if you haven't all managed to score a new console yet. Whenever you do snag a PS5, you'll be able to transfer your progress from PS4 following the latest update.