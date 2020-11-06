'Sackboy: A Big Adventure' won't have online multiplayer at launch

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of Sony's key launch games for the PlayStation 5. However, it won't have support for online multiplayer at the outset.
"We’ve made the difficult decision to delay the full online multiplayer functionality within Sackboy: A Big Adventure," Ned Waterhouse, design director at developer Sumo Digital, wrote in a blog post. "The team have been working hard to ensure that online is the very best experience it can be for players and we just need a little more time to get it right so you can enjoy it to the fullest with your friends and family."