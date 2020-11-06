'Sackboy: A Big Adventure' won't have online multiplayer at launch

Sumo Digital plans to roll out a patch by the end of the year to switch on the feature, which will support cross-play between PlayStation 4 and PS5. If you pick up the PS4 version, you'll be able to transfer your save to PS5 after the patch has arrived.

You'll still be able to hop into Sackboy: A Big Adventure with friends and family through offline couch co-op. Up to four people can play the cutesy LittleBigPlanet spin-off together on the same console. Given that some levels can only be played cooperatively, however, not having the online multiplayer function immediately might come as a disappointment to some players.

Sony will release Sackboy: A Big Adventure alongside the PS5. The long-awaited console will hit some markets on November 12th and the rest of the world on November 19th.