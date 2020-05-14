Samsung and SK Telecom reveal world’s first smartphone with quantum security tech

Samsung and SK Telecom have just unveiled the world’s first 5G smartphone with a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). Called the Galaxy A Quantum, the device (which is essentially a rebranded Galaxy A71 5G) offers some pretty decent smartphone features, but the QRNG sets it apart from others in that it makes some apps and services much harder to hack.

Normal random number generators are used for logging into a variety of smartphone services, such as payment platforms and two-factor authentication, which are routinely targeted by bad actors as they can be bypassed. The QRNG chipset, however — the world’s smallest at just 2.5mm by 2.5mm — instead uses an LED and CMOS image sensor. The LED emits “image noise” and the CMOS sensor captures its quantum randomness, using these unpredictable patterns to create truly random number strings. According to SK Telecom, there’s no tech out there that can hack this, which makes the Galaxy A Quantum one of the securest phones on the market (although it’s worth noting that the chip — aka the SKT IDQ S2Q000 — has been designed for use exclusively with SK services). Of course, hackers do love a challenge.