Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera

For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”

New camera aside, the A14 5G is more or less the same phone Samsung shipped last year. It features a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen that boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. As with its predecessor, the A14 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. At over two years old, it’s a chip that’s starting to show its age, but with an integrated sub-6GHz 5G modem built-in, the Dimensity 700 should make efficient use of the A14’s 5,000mAh battery and offer about two days of uptime. For photos and videos, Samsung has once again gone with a triple camera array that consists of a 50MP main camera and two 2MP macro and depth cameras.

In the US, Samsung will offer a single variant of the A14 5G equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot allows you to add up to 1TB of additional space for apps, media and more. The Galaxy A14 5G will ship with Android 13 out of the box. Samsung says you can expect up to two major Android updates and four years of security support if you buy its latest phone. While it’s a boring update to the A13 5G, the Galaxy A14 5G should still find fans since Samsung plans to sell the phone for $200, or $50 less than it did its predecessor. That should allow the A14 5G to better compete against devices like the $240 Nord N200 5G.