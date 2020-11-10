MediaTek's latest Chromebook chipsets balance battery life and power

The MT8192 also has four Arm CortexA55 cores, along with a quartet of Arm Cortex-A76 cores. It has the same GPU as its more powerful sibling, along with 2133MHz LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 storage. The chipset can power two Full HD displays simultaneously, a wide quad high definition display with 60Hz refresh rates or a FullHD+ 120Hz display.

MediaTek says both chipsets support 4K HDR video decoding, PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1. Each has a "high-performance AI processing unit," (APU) which the company says supports a swathe of voice and vision-based apps. It designed the APU to "seamlessly process" functions such as speech and image recognition, live translation, gesture control and Google AR Core-based enhancements in real-time.

The chipsets also have a built-in high dynamic range image signal processor and hardware depth engine. That, according to MediaTek, will allow Chromebook manufacturers to include a super-large 80MP 4-cell camera, a single 32MP camera or dual 16MP cameras. So you might soon look clearer than ever on your Zoom calls.

The first Chromebooks with the MT8192 should hit the market in the second quarter of next year. MT8195-powered devices will be available later.

MediaTek also announced a new 5G chipset for smartphones. As with the Chromebook chipsets, it designed the 7nm Dimensity 700 to deliver better battery life to mobile devices. It can power FullHD+ displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports dual SIMs, cameras up to 64MP (with multi-frame noise reducttion for better low-light shots) and a variety of voice assistants.