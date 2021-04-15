Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro hit all-time low of $165 at Woot

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung has tweaked its Galaxy Buds range with each new entry to offer viable alternatives to Apple's AirPods. If you're on the hunt for true wireless earbuds, then now's a good time to pounce as both the high-end Galaxy Buds Pro and the affordable Galaxy Buds+ are currently on sale. The former are available at an all-time low of $165 at Amazon-owned Woot, reduced from $200. And the Buds+ are available for $100, down from $150, on Amazon and Best Buy — another impressive deal that falls just short of the all-time low of $99.

The Buds Pro are quality rivals to the AirPods Pro that feature immense sound and a number of exclusive features compared to their cheaper counterparts. Here, you get active noise cancellation and an IPX7-rating, which means you can dunk them in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. The soundstage is also wider and features more depth and clarity, with ANC doing its part to block out exterior noise. Even the case has its benefits thanks to wireless charging compatibility (including on the back of a Galaxy device via Power Share). Overall, we branded them Samsung's best ever earbuds. But that's not to say you should ignore the budget-friendly pair.

We gave the Buds+ a respectable review score of 83 based on their solid audio, call quality and decent battery life. We noticed thumping bass and clear vocals, hi-hats and synths on pounding electro tracks. The sound also felt like it was blanketing you instead of being blasted directly into your head. While Samsung skimped on active noise cancellation — likely to keep the price low — you may not even spot its absence. If you have the volume cranked up, the passive noise isolation actually goes a long way in keeping out background disturbances.

They also do a decent job of picking up on your voice during calls thanks to the additional microphone Samsung placed on either side of the earbuds. At almost 11 hours, battery life clocks in at close to double the rate of the original Galaxy Buds and the accompanying case holds an additional charge. Lastly, Samsung's dedicated iPhone app gives iOS users access to more presets, controls and info including battery life percentage for each each bud. So, these aren't just for Android phones.

