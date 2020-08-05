The Galaxy Note 20 vs. the competition: A real handful

Today we got our first look at the new Galaxy Note 20 devices, and they’re certainly impressive. Between an improved S-Pen, Windows integration and 8K video recording, there’s a lot of power on deck. And then there’s the screen — the regular Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, while the Ultra model is a whopping 6.9-inch edge display. While the latter pretty much puts the Ultra in a league of its own, the smaller Note 20 faces some stuff competition from companies like Google, Apple and OnePlus. We’ve lined up some of the leading large flagships in the table below so you can compare the specs. For a full reckoning of the Note 20’s capabilities you’ll need to wait for our full review later this month. However, you can still check out our hands-on right now.
|
|
Pricing
|
$999
|
$899 / $999
|
Dimensions
|
161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches)
|
160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|
165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches)
|
158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)
|
Weight
|
194g (6.84 ounces)
|
193g (6.81 ounces)
|
199g (7.02 ounces)
|
226g (7.97 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
6.7 inches (170.2 mm)
|
6.3 inches (160 mm)
|
6.78 inches (172.2 mm)
|
6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
2,400 x 1,080 (393 ppi)
|
3,200 x 1,800 (537 ppi)
|
3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi)
|
2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|
Flexible OLED
|
Fluid AMOLED
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Battery
|
4,300 mAh
|
3,700 mAh
|
4,510 mAh
|
Up to 18 hours of video playback
|
Internal storage
|
128 GB
|
64 / 128 GB
|
128 / 256 GB
|
64 / 128 / 256 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
Rear camera(s)
|
Three cameras:
|
Dual cameras:
|
Quad cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
10MP, f/2.2
|
8MP, f/2.0
|
16MP, f/2.45
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
Video capture
|
8K at 24 fps
|
4K at 30 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
SoC
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|
CPU
|
2.84 GHz octa-core
|
2.84 GHz octa-core
|
2.84 GHz octa-core
|
2.65 GHz hexa-core
|
GPU
|
Adreno 650
|
Adreno 640
|
Adreno 650
|
unnamed quad-core
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
6 GB
|
8 / 12 GB
|
4 GB
|
WiFi
|
Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ac
|
Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.1
|
v5.0
|
Operating system
|
Android 10
|
Android 10
|
Android 10
|
iOS 13
|
Other features
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging