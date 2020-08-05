Latest in Gear

The Galaxy Note 20 vs. the competition: A real handful

Which phone has what it takes to get your work done?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
44m ago
Galaxy Note 20
Today we got our first look at the new Galaxy Note 20 devices, and they’re certainly impressive. Between an improved S-Pen, Windows integration and 8K video recording, there’s a lot of power on deck. And then there’s the screen — the regular Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, while the Ultra model is a whopping 6.9-inch edge display. While the latter pretty much puts the Ultra in a league of its own, the smaller Note 20 faces some stuff competition from companies like Google, Apple and OnePlus. We’ve lined up some of the leading large flagships in the table below so you can compare the specs. For a full reckoning of the Note 20’s capabilities you’ll need to wait for our full review later this month. However, you can still check out our hands-on right now.

Galaxy Note 20

Pixel 4 XL

OnePlus 8 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Pricing

$999

$799 / $899

$899 / $999

$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449

Dimensions

161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches)

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches)

165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches)

158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)

Weight

194g (6.84 ounces)

193g (6.81 ounces)

199g (7.02 ounces)

226g (7.97 ounces)

Screen size

6.7 inches (170.2 mm)

6.3 inches (160 mm)

6.78 inches (172.2 mm)

6.5 inches (165.1 mm)

Screen resolution

2,400 x 1,080 (393 ppi)

3,200 x 1,800 (537 ppi)

3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi)

2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)

Screen type

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Flexible OLED

Fluid AMOLED

Super Retina XDR OLED

Battery

4,300 mAh

3,700 mAh

4,510 mAh

Up to 18 hours of video playback

Internal storage

128 GB

64 / 128 GB

128 / 256 GB

64 / 128 / 256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Dual cameras:
Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4

Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 48MP, f/2.2
Main, 48MP, f/1.78
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.44
Color filter, 5MP, f/2.4

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0

Front camera(s)

10MP, f/2.2

8MP, f/2.0

16MP, f/2.45

12MP, f/2.2

Video capture

8K at 24 fps

4K at 30 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Apple A13 Bionic

CPU

2.84 GHz octa-core

2.84 GHz octa-core

2.84 GHz octa-core

2.65 GHz hexa-core

GPU

Adreno 650

Adreno 640

Adreno 650

unnamed quad-core

RAM

8 GB

6 GB

8 / 12 GB

4 GB

WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ac/ax

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac/ax

Dual band, 802.11ac/ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.1

v5.0

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

iOS 13

Other features

IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all the latest news from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020!

