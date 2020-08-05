The Galaxy Note 20 vs. the competition: A real handful

Today we got our first look at the new Galaxy Note 20 devices, and they’re certainly impressive. Between an improved S-Pen, Windows integration and 8K video recording, there’s a lot of power on deck. And then there’s the screen — the regular Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, while the Ultra model is a whopping 6.9-inch edge display. While the latter pretty much puts the Ultra in a league of its own, the smaller Note 20 faces some stuff competition from companies like Google, Apple and OnePlus. We’ve lined up some of the leading large flagships in the table below so you can compare the specs. For a full reckoning of the Note 20’s capabilities you’ll need to wait for our full review later this month. However, you can still check out our hands-on right now.

Galaxy Note 20 Pixel 4 XL OnePlus 8 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Pricing $999 $799 / $899 $899 / $999 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 inches) 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches) 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches) Weight 194g (6.84 ounces) 193g (6.81 ounces) 199g (7.02 ounces) 226g (7.97 ounces) Screen size 6.7 inches (170.2 mm) 6.3 inches (160 mm) 6.78 inches (172.2 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) Screen resolution 2,400 x 1,080 (393 ppi) 3,200 x 1,800 (537 ppi) 3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi) Screen type Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Flexible OLED Fluid AMOLED Super Retina XDR OLED Battery 4,300 mAh 3,700 mAh 4,510 mAh Up to 18 hours of video playback Internal storage 128 GB 64 / 128 GB 128 / 256 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0 Dual cameras:

Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7

Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4 Quad cameras:

Ultra-wide, 48MP, f/2.2

Main, 48MP, f/1.78

Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.44

Color filter, 5MP, f/2.4 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0 Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0 16MP, f/2.45 12MP, f/2.2 Video capture 8K at 24 fps 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A13 Bionic CPU 2.84 GHz octa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core 2.65 GHz hexa-core GPU Adreno 650 Adreno 640 Adreno 650 unnamed quad-core RAM 8 GB 6 GB 8 / 12 GB 4 GB WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.1 v5.0 Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 iOS 13 Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging