The Galaxy S21 vs. the iPhone 12 Pro and the Google Pixel 5

We compare the specs of three flagship devices.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
48m ago
With Mobile World Congress pushed back to the summer it seems Samsung wasn’t content to wait to unveil its new Galaxy phones, announcing them today in a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event. This year we’re looking at three models once again, with the S21 sitting as the smallest in the new lineup with a 6.2-inch screen. While we don’t quite know what other companies may have in store for 2021, we know what this new Galaxy flagship is up against right now, and you can check out its specs versus two of its closest competitors, the iPhone 12 Pro and the modest Pixel 5. For a fuller accounting be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our review later this year.

Galaxy S21

iPhone 12 Pro

Pixel 5

Pricing

$799

$999 / $1,099 / $1,299

$699

Dimensions

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches)

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches)

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)

Weight

171g (6.03 ounces)

189g (6.66 ounces)

151g (5.33 ounces)

Screen size

6.2 inches (157.48 mm)

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

6 inches (152.4 mm)

Screen resolution

2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi)

2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)

2,340 x 1,080 (432 ppi)

Screen type

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Super Retina XDR OLED

Flexible OLED

Battery

4,000 mAh

3,687 mAh

4,080 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 GB

External storage

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6
Telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.0

Two cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Dual-pixel, 12.2MP, f/1.7

Front camera(s)

10MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

8MP, f/2.0

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Apple A14 Bionic

Qualcomm 765G

CPU

2.8 GHz octa-core

3.1 GHz hexa-core

2.4 GHz octa-core

GPU

Adreno 660

Apple GPU

Adreno 620

RAM

8 GB

6 GB

8 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

Dual band, 802.11ac

Bluetooth

v5.2

v5.0

v5.0

Operating system

Android 11

iOS 14

Android 11

Other features

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here.

