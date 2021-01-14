The Galaxy S21 vs. the iPhone 12 Pro and the Google Pixel 5

With Mobile World Congress pushed back to the summer it seems Samsung wasn’t content to wait to unveil its new Galaxy phones, announcing them today in a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event. This year we’re looking at three models once again, with the S21 sitting as the smallest in the new lineup with a 6.2-inch screen. While we don’t quite know what other companies may have in store for 2021, we know what this new Galaxy flagship is up against right now, and you can check out its specs versus two of its closest competitors, the iPhone 12 Pro and the modest Pixel 5. For a fuller accounting be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our review later this year.
|
|
Galaxy S21
|
iPhone 12 Pro
|
Pixel 5
|
Pricing
|
Dimensions
|
151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches)
|
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches)
|
144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm (5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)
|
Weight
|
171g (6.03 ounces)
|
189g (6.66 ounces)
|
151g (5.33 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
6.2 inches (157.48 mm)
|
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
|
6 inches (152.4 mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi)
|
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
|
2,340 x 1,080 (432 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Flexible OLED
|
Battery
|
4,000 mAh
|
3,687 mAh
|
4,080 mAh
|
Internal storage
|
128 / 256 GB
|
128 / 256 / 512 GB
|
128 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
Rear camera(s)
|
Three cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Two cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
10MP, f/2.2
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
8MP, f/2.0
|
Video capture
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
SoC
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|
Apple A14 Bionic
|
Qualcomm 765G
|
CPU
|
2.8 GHz octa-core
|
3.1 GHz hexa-core
|
2.4 GHz octa-core
|
GPU
|
Adreno 660
|
Apple GPU
|
Adreno 620
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
6 GB
|
8 GB
|
WiFi
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ac
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.2
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
Operating system
|
Android 11
|
iOS 14
|
Android 11
|
Other features
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging