Image credit: Samsung

Watch Samsung's Galaxy S21 Unpacked event with us live at 9:40AM ET

We'll have a lot to talk about.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event teaser
Samsung

Samsung has been drumming up hype for its Galaxy S21 event for days, and that moment is nearly at hand. If you share that enthusiasm, please join reviews editor Cherlynn Low and senior mobile editor Chris Velazco on YouTube as we stream real-time reactions to the news. The S21 is clearly the star of the show this time, but Samsung is known to have its share of surprises — you’ll want to tune in.

The Galaxy S21 is expected to be a subtler upgrade than the Galaxy S20 was last year, but that could still make it a compelling phone. It will reportedly use Qualcomm’s nimble Snapdragon 888 chipset in North America (Exynos 2100 in other markets), more efficient displays that could help battery life, and gain some new, mostly software-based camera tricks. The S21 Ultra should include S Pen support. And you might even see lower prices — you might not have to pay $1,000 or more just to put a Galaxy S in your pocket.

There aren’t many other anticipated products, but Samsung may use the event to unveil the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro and a Tile-like Bluetooth item tracker. If there are any other introductions, though, you’ll want to tune in to be sure you don’t miss a thing.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here.

