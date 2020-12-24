Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly cost $199

We’ve already learned a lot about Samsung’s upcoming wireless Galaxy Buds Pro thanks to a leak on Samsung’s own site, but one key detail was missing: the price. According to slides leaked on Twitter by WalkingCat and spotted by The Verge, however, it looks like they’ll cost $199 — $30 more than Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live, but a good $50 cheaper than the AirPods Pro from Apple.

We already know that the Buds Pro will have active noise cancellation (ANC), an egg-like shape with soft ear canal tips, customizable touch controls, voice detect and more. The latest leak, however, shows what’s inside, including an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter that will deliver “immersive sound.”