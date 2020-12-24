Latest in Gear

Image credit: WalkingCat

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro will reportedly cost $199

Hopefully the ANC will work better than before.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
10m ago
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro will cost $199, according to a leaked image
WalkingCat

We’ve already learned a lot about Samsung’s upcoming wireless Galaxy Buds Pro thanks to a leak on Samsung’s own site, but one key detail was missing: the price. According to slides leaked on Twitter by WalkingCat and spotted by The Verge, however, it looks like they’ll cost $199 — $30 more than Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live, but a good $50 cheaper than the AirPods Pro from Apple.

We already know that the Buds Pro will have active noise cancellation (ANC), an egg-like shape with soft ear canal tips, customizable touch controls, voice detect and more. The latest leak, however, shows what’s inside, including an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter that will deliver “immersive sound.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leak
WalkingCat

It also confirms ANC with level control to let you block out more or less surrounding noise, along with a conversation mode, ambient sound controls and noise-free calls. Samsung also apparently confirmed the spatial audio feature along with a “new Galaxy Buds widget,” and said the Buds will offer IPX7 water resistance.

The leak, if accurate, confirms that the Galaxy Buds will be competitively priced, but whether they’re worth it depends on the sound and ANC quality. We won’t have to wait long to find out, as the Galaxy Buds Pro are due to be launched in January 2021 along with the Galaxy S21 smartphones.

In this article: Samsung, Galaxy Buds Pro, earbuds, wireless, ANC, leak, spatial audio, news, gear
