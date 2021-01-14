Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S21+ vs. the OnePlus 8T and the iPhone 12 Pro Max

The middle sibling is no slouch.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
2h ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs. OnePlus 8T vs. iPhone 12 Pro
Engadget

Sponsored Links

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

It might only be January with CES just a day behind us, but Samsung is getting new phone season started with the reveal of three new Galaxy devices today. Right in the middle you’ll find the Galaxy S21+, with a 6.7-inch screen and a three-camera array on the back — but how does it compare to other high-end devices already on the market, the OnePlus 8T and Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max? Check out the table below to see how the specs measure up, and be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our review when it’s posted later on this year.

Galaxy S21+

OnePlus 8T

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Pricing

$1000 / $1050

$749

$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399

Dimensions

161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm (6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches)

160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm (6.33 x 2.92 x 0.33 inches)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)

Weight

202g (7.13 ounces)

188g (6.63 ounces)

228g (8.03 ounces)

Screen size

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

6.55 inches (166.37 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

Screen resolution

2,400 x 1,080 (394 ppi)

2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi)

2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)

Screen type

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Fluid AMOLED

Super Retina XDR OLED

Battery

4,800 mAh

4,500 mAh

Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed)

Internal storage

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

External storage

128 / 256 GB

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0

Four cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.7
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Macro, 5MP
Monochrome, 2MP

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6
Telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.2

Front camera(s)

10MP, f/2.2

16 MP, f/2.4

12MP, f/2.2

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Apple A14 Bionic

CPU

2.8 GHz octa-core

3.1 octa-core

3.1 hexa-core

GPU

Adreno 660

Adreno 650

Apple GPU

RAM

8 GB

8 / 12 GB

6 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.2

v5.1

v5.0

Operating system

Android 11

Android 11

iOS 14

Other features

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here.

In this article: s21event, samsung, mobile, comparison, vsthecompetition, thebuyersguide, commerce, galaxy s21+, galaxy 21plus, samsung galaxy, samsung galaxy s21+, oneplus, oneplus 8t, apple, apple iphone, iphone 12, iphone 12 pro max, feature, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

The Morning After: The Best of CES 2021 award winners

View
Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

Philips Hue module turns any light switch into a smart switch

View
The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

The Galaxy S21 Ultra packs two telephoto lenses and supports the S Pen

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

Peloton users can now make their own custom workout routines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr