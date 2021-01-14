Samsung's Galaxy S21+ vs. the OnePlus 8T and the iPhone 12 Pro Max

It might only be January with CES just a day behind us, but Samsung is getting new phone season started with the reveal of three new Galaxy devices today. Right in the middle you’ll find the Galaxy S21+, with a 6.7-inch screen and a three-camera array on the back — but how does it compare to other high-end devices already on the market, the OnePlus 8T and Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max? Check out the table below to see how the specs measure up, and be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our review when it’s posted later on this year.
|
|
Galaxy S21+
|
OnePlus 8T
|
iPhone 12 Pro Max
|
Pricing
|
Dimensions
|
161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm (6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches)
|
160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm (6.33 x 2.92 x 0.33 inches)
|
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
|
Weight
|
202g (7.13 ounces)
|
188g (6.63 ounces)
|
228g (8.03 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
|
6.55 inches (166.37 mm)
|
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
2,400 x 1,080 (394 ppi)
|
2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
|
2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|
Fluid AMOLED
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Battery
|
4,800 mAh
|
4,500 mAh
|
Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed)
|
Internal storage
|
128 / 256 GB
|
128 / 256 GB
|
128 / 256 / 512 GB
|
External storage
|
128 / 256 GB
|
None
|
None
|
Rear camera(s)
|
Three cameras:
|
Four cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
10MP, f/2.2
|
16 MP, f/2.4
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
Video capture
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
SoC
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|
Apple A14 Bionic
|
CPU
|
2.8 GHz octa-core
|
3.1 octa-core
|
3.1 hexa-core
|
GPU
|
Adreno 660
|
Adreno 650
|
Apple GPU
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
8 / 12 GB
|
6 GB
|
WiFi
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.2
|
v5.1
|
v5.0
|
Operating system
|
Android 11
|
Android 11
|
iOS 14
|
Other features
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|
USB-C
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging