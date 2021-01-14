Samsung's Galaxy S21+ vs. the OnePlus 8T and the iPhone 12 Pro Max

It might only be January with CES just a day behind us, but Samsung is getting new phone season started with the reveal of three new Galaxy devices today. Right in the middle you’ll find the Galaxy S21+, with a 6.7-inch screen and a three-camera array on the back — but how does it compare to other high-end devices already on the market, the OnePlus 8T and Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max? Check out the table below to see how the specs measure up, and be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our review when it’s posted later on this year.

Galaxy S21+ OnePlus 8T iPhone 12 Pro Max Pricing $1000 / $1050 $749 $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 Dimensions 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm (6.36 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches) 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm (6.33 x 2.92 x 0.33 inches) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches) Weight 202g (7.13 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces) 228g (8.03 ounces) Screen size 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) 6.55 inches (166.37 mm) 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) Screen resolution 2,400 x 1,080 (394 ppi) 2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi) 2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi) Screen type Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED Super Retina XDR OLED Battery 4,800 mAh 4,500 mAh Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed) Internal storage 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB External storage 128 / 256 GB None None Rear camera(s) Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0 Four cameras:

Main, 48MP, f/1.7

Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2

Macro, 5MP

Monochrome, 2MP Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.6

Telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.2 Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.4 12MP, f/2.2 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A14 Bionic CPU 2.8 GHz octa-core 3.1 octa-core 3.1 hexa-core GPU Adreno 660 Adreno 650 Apple GPU RAM 8 GB 8 / 12 GB 6 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 v5.0 Operating system Android 11 Android 11 iOS 14 Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging