Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. the competition: Bring on the S-Pen

It’s February, which means it’s time for Samsung to drop its new flagship phones for the year. This time we’re looking at three handsets, all powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The biggest of the lineup is the massive 6.8-inch Ultra, which packs in two telephoto cameras in addition to the now-standard wide and ultra-wide. But is that enough to raise it above a rarified pack that includes 6.7-inch devices from Apple, Google and OnePlus? Check out the specs below for a sneak peek of what the Ultra has to offer against the competition, and take a peep at our hands-on for even more info.
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 6 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
OnePlus 10 Pro
Pricing
Starts at $1,200
$899 / $999
$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599
$1,060
Dimensions
163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches)
163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches)
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches)
163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches)
Weight
229g (8.08 ounces)
210g (7.41 ounces)
240g (8.46 ounces)
201g (7.09 ounces)
Screen size
6.8 inches (173 mm)
6.7 inches (170 mm)
6.7 inches (170 mm)
6.7 inches (170 mm)
Screen resolution
3,088 x 1,440 (501 ppi)
3,120 x 1,440 (512 ppi)
2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)
3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi)
Screen type
AMOLED
LTPO OLED
Super Retina XDR
AMOLED
Battery
5,000 mAh
5,003 mAh
4,352 mAh
5,000 mAh
Internal storage
128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
128 / 256 / 512 GB
128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB
128 / 256 GB
External storage
None
None
None
None
Rear camera(s)
Four cameras:
Three cameras:
Three cameras:
Three cameras:
Front camera(s)
40MP, f/2.2
11.1MP, f/2.2
12MP, f/2.2
32MP, f/2.2
Video capture
4K at 60 fps
4K at 30 fps
4K at 60 fps
8K at 30 fps
SoC
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Google Tensor
Apple A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
CPU
3.0 GHz octa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
3.23 GHz hexa-core
3 GHz octa-core
GPU
Adreno 730
ARM Mali G78
Apple hexa-core GPU
Adreno 730
RAM
8 / 12 GB
12 GB
6 GB
8 / 12 GB
WiFi
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.2
v5.2
v5.0
v5.2
Operating system
Android 12
Android 12
iOS 15
Android 12
Other features
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
USB-C, AirVOOC and Qi wireless charging
Catch up on all of the news from Samsung’s February Unpacked event right here!