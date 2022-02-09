Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. the competition: Bring on the S-Pen

And so many cameras.
S22 Ultra in burgundy with S-Pen
Samsung

It’s February, which means it’s time for Samsung to drop its new flagship phones for the year. This time we’re looking at three handsets, all powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The biggest of the lineup is the massive 6.8-inch Ultra, which packs in two telephoto cameras in addition to the now-standard wide and ultra-wide. But is that enough to raise it above a rarified pack that includes 6.7-inch devices from Apple, Google and OnePlus? Check out the specs below for a sneak peek of what the Ultra has to offer against the competition, and take a peep at our hands-on for even more info.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pixel 6 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

OnePlus 10 Pro

Pricing

Starts at $1,200

$899 / $999

$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599

$1,060

Dimensions

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches)

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches)

163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 inches)

Weight

229g (8.08 ounces)

210g (7.41 ounces)

240g (8.46 ounces)

201g (7.09 ounces)

Screen size

6.8 inches (173 mm)

6.7 inches (170 mm)

6.7 inches (170 mm)

6.7 inches (170 mm)

Screen resolution

3,088 x 1,440 (501 ppi)

3,120 x 1,440 (512 ppi)

2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)

3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi)

Screen type

AMOLED

LTPO OLED

Super Retina XDR

AMOLED

Battery

5,000 mAh

5,003 mAh

4,352 mAh

5,000 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB

128 / 256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Four cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 108MP, f/2.2
Right telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4
Left telephoto, 10MP, f/4.9

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 50 MP, f/1.85
Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Wide, 12MP, f/1.5
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 50MP, f/2.2
Wide, 48MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4

Front camera(s)

40MP, f/2.2

11.1MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

32MP, f/2.2

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 30 fps

4K at 60 fps

8K at 30 fps

SoC

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Google Tensor

Apple A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

3.0 GHz octa-core

2.8 GHz octa-core

3.23 GHz hexa-core

3 GHz octa-core

GPU

Adreno 730

ARM Mali G78

Apple hexa-core GPU

Adreno 730

RAM

8 / 12 GB

12 GB

6 GB

8 / 12 GB

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.2

v5.2

v5.0

v5.2

Operating system

Android 12

Android 12

iOS 15

Android 12

Other features

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

USB-C, AirVOOC and Qi wireless charging

