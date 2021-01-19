Samsung's latest rugged tablet gets a Dex and WiFi 6 update

If you thought Samsung was done with its announcements this month, think again. After showing off a slew of new TVs, the Galaxy Chromebook 2, robots, the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Smart Tags and the Galaxy S21 series, the company has one more thing to share. The Galaxy Tab Active 3, which Samsung launched in Europe and Asia in September, is now headed to the US. It’s an 8-inch Android tablet that’s positioned as more of a business-to-business product and comes with a protective cover for companies that want something both lightweight and durable.
Though we hardly ever cover enterprise products here at Engadget, some of us miss when Samsung used to make Active versions of its flagship S-series phones. While it doesn’t seem like those devices are likely to return, the Tab Active 3 might scratch that itch. We were able to get some hands-on time with the tablet recently and it indeed feels like a larger Active phone.