Samsung's latest rugged tablet gets a Dex and WiFi 6 update

Samsung also added its DeX software to this year’s Tab Active which will let you cast its contents to a larger display and connect peripherals like keyboards and mice for easier controI. This is also the first Tab Active to support Galaxy Enterprise Edition and Knox Suite for security and other IT software.

I especially like that the S Pen that accompanies this device is also built to withstand harsher conditions. It has a ridged texture that makes it easier to hold, and like the tablet is also IP68-compliant. Though it’s not as pen-like as Samsung’s other styluses, it still provided a smooth writing experience as I doodled on the display.

Despite the added bulk, the Active 3 was surprisingly thin and light. The display was clear and bright. Like most of Samsung’s rugged devices, the Tab has physical buttons navigation buttons below the screen (when held vertically) for easier interaction. But the company also said it tuned the display to be more sensitive so you can tap and swipe on it with gloves on too. There are also POGO pins on the side for worksites that require that connection. For those who want to dock the tablet in a kiosk or a vehicle (or machines like forklifts), there’s also a No-battery mode available. Plus, the Active 3’s 5,050mAh battery is removable so you can simply pop in a new cell when you run low instead of having to wait for it to recharge.

Since it’s a B2B device, you’re unlikely to be able to just walk into a Best Buy and pick one up — companies will be able to get one via Samsung’s distribution channels and website. In case you were wondering though, the Tab Active 3 starts at $490 for WiFi-only models and $590 for LTE versions.