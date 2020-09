Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 users in the US can take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings starting today through the Samsung Health Monitor app. Samsung said in early August the feature was coming to the devices after it received FDA approval. The ECG app was already available in South Korea.

You can use the app to monitor your heart rhythm for irregularities and conditions like atrial fibrillation. The ECG feature doesn’t detect heart attacks, however.