Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 leak suggests the rotating bezel will return

A favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch feature might just be making a comeback. MySmartPrice has shared leaked renders procured by tipster OnLeaks that appear to show the full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic design — and it includes a physical rotating bezel. Samsung notably removed the physical dial from the Galaxy Watch 5, which utilizes a touch bezel that requires users to swipe their finger at the edge of the screen to change between apps or faces.

The Galaxy Watch 4 had a physical rotating bezel for easy twisting — without necessarily needing to double-check the placement of your finger. Judging by the leak, the bezel on the upcoming model will be slightly thinner compared to those earlier versions and reports suggest it will border a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a 470 x 470 resolution.

SamMobile also suggests that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be powered by the Exynos W980 chip, giving it around a 10 percent boost compared to the Exynos W920 found in Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 models.

It will likely be a couple of months before the return of the physical bezel is fully confirmed. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 at its Unpacked 2023 event in the coming months.