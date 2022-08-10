Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 lets you do more while it's closed

As expected, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — but the phone's greatest improvements might come through upgrades to software, not specs. The new clamshell foldable now lets you do more while it's closed. You can take higher-quality selfies from the 1.9-inch external screen, and start recording a video in Quick Shot that continues when you open the phone to the half-folded Flex mode. You can also use the closed Flip as a digital car key, for outbound calls and texts, for payments and for controlling SmartThings home scenes. You might not have to rely on the 6.7-inch, 120Hz 1080p main display as much as you think.

There are some meaningful (if modest) hardware upgrades, of course. The main camera now packs a 65 percent brighter sensor compared to its equivalent in the Galaxy Z Flip 3, while a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip provides the obligatory boost to processing power. Samsung is also tackling battery life complaints with a larger 3,700mAh power pack (up from 3,300mAh) and faster wired charging that brings the Z Flip 4 to 50 percent in about 30 minutes. You still won't get more than 8GB of RAM, but a new 512GB storage option should appeal to avid media consumers.

The design will seem very familiar, but there are some noticeable tweaks. You'll see a slimmer hinge, straighter edges and contrasting hazed back glass. The body includes material from recycled fish nets. And yes, there are new colors — you can get the Z Flip 4 in blue and pink gold as well as the more familiar Bora Purple and graphite. Bespoke Edition customization is still available if you prefer to mix-and-match color choices.

As with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 is available to pre-order today and will reach stores on August 26th. The base price hasn't changed for the new model — it starts at $1,000 for a 128GB version and you can pre-order it from Samsung, Amazon and other retailers. While that still makes it relatively affordable as far as foldables go, you'll still be paying a premium for a smaller footprint in your pocket.

