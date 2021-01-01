Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee is going back to jail for bribery

Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee has been sentenced to two and a half years of prison over bribery charges, wrapping up a court battle that started four years ago, Bloomberg has reported. Lee was originally jailed for five years back in 2017, but walked free after just a year when his original term was suspended on appeal. South Korea’s Supreme Court overturned that decision and ordered a new trial back in August of 2019.
Lee was arrested as part of the corruption scandal involving South Korean president Park Geun-Hye, who was herself sentenced to 20 years in prison for influence peddling. Lee was found guilty of using his wealth to influence Park on Samsung’s business interests, including a merger of two Samsung units. Prosecutors had initially pushed for a 12-year sentence for Lee to show that even Samung wasn’t above the law.