Samsung is doing some co-branding with Adidas as a way to create some buzz around its wireless earbud products, while buffing up its eco-friendly bonafides, Sammobile has reported. The Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Original Special Pack (available in South Korea only) comes in what looks like a mini sneaker box with the classic green-and-white Stan Smith branding.

It also includes a branded case that looks like a classic snapback cap. Inside you'll find Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones (which don't seem to have any Adidas branding) in a choice of Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet colors. The package also includes a special coupon to purchase a pair of Stan Smith sneakers.

When you pair the buds with a Galaxy phone, they'll unlock a special Adidas Originals theme for the lock screen, icons, message and call screens. The snapback case is made from recycled plastic, and the the Galaxy Buds Pro themselves are made from 20 percent post-consumer materials.

The Adidas special edition Buds Pro will go on sale on April 7th in a limited edition of 6,000 units for 279,000 KRW ($250). As mentioned, they'll only be available in South Korea.