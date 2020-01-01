Back in 2012, Samsung introduced its S Voice assistant as it sought to keep up after Apple went all-in on Siri. It was a notable addition for the Galaxy S III, along with the phone’s massive 4.8-inch display, powerful quad-core CPU and TouchWiz interface. Of course, now AI assistants are a dime a dozen, and after S Voice failed to keep pace with the competition Samsung acquired Viv to use its tech for a replacement, Bixby.

Bixby hasn’t made that much of a mark either, but now Samsung is pulling the plug on S Voice. SamMobile points out a notice from the company indicating that S Voice service will end as of June 1st.