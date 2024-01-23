Samsung says its new 990 Evo SSD delivers improved performance and efficiency

It's been a while since Samsung last upgraded its high-end internal SSDs, and those looking for more performance and power efficiency from their system storage may be interested in the new model. The 990 Evo looks to be a true successor to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus, which is our top recommendation for a Gen3 NVMe SSD.

Samsung says that the 990 Evo is compatible with PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 interfaces to make sure it works in a wide array of systems. It's said to deliver performance improvements of up to 43 percent over the 970 Evo plus with read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200 MB/s.

It's worth noting that the read speeds still fall somewhat short of Sony's recommendation of 5,500MB/s for any SSD used to expand a PlayStation 5's storage. That said, I use a 980 series SSD (with a maximum read speed of 3,500MB/s) in my PS5 and haven't encountered any lag while running games from it.

The 990 Evo is said to offer power efficiency improvements of up to 70 percent over the 970 Evo Plus. That could help extend the battery life of laptops that use the SSD. Additionally, Samsung says the drive has a heat spreader label, which is said to effectively regulate its thermal condition and allow it to run at consistently high performance without risking the SSD's integrity.

There's one other useful feature that comes in the form of support for Microsoft Modern Standby. This allows for "instant on/off function with uninterrupted internet connectivity and seamless notification reception, even in low-power states," according to Samsung.

The 990 Evo starts at $125 for 1TB of storage. For a version with double the capacity, that will run you $210. The SSD comes with a five-year limited warranty.