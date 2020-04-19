Samsung no longer syncs keyboard data between phones

If you’re about to hop from your current Samsung phone to a Galaxy S20, don’t expect your keyboard info to come along for the ride. Samsung has stopped syncing keyboard data through its Cloud service as of April 13th, according to a notice seen by SamMobile. Your word predictions, saved words and language details (among other things) won’t carry over when you switch devices. It’s an unusual move when the company syncs virtually everything else, such as the browser and notes.

The notice reaching customers was dated March 15th, but it appears to have only reached customers in recent days.