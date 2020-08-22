Grab Samsung's 500GB T7 external SSD for just $80 at Amazon and Best Buy

It just became easier to rationalize an external solid-state drive if you need fast backups or just an easy way to shuttle large files between PCs. Samsung’s 500GB T7 portable SSD is now on sale for $80 at Amazon, or $30 below its usual $110 price. You can find it for the same price at Best Buy. This isn’t the fingerprint reader-equipped T7 Touch model, but that may be fine if you’re not worried about adding a physical layer of security.
