Amazon's one-day SanDisk sale includes $30 off a 1TB portable SSD

Shop SanDisk's storage sale at Amazon

Amazon is slashing the prices on a few other SanDisk storage products. The 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card with adapter is on sale for $32. That’s down from $45, but you’ll need an Android smartphone or tablet. If you’re looking for extra storage for your iPhone or iPad, SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Drive (128GB) is on sale for $36, down from $60.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go (256GB) USB Type-C flash drive is on sale for $30. That’s a $13 savings for the 2-and-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and traditional Type-A connector, which should make it possible to seamlessly move content between your USB-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB-A computers.

SanDisk consistently produces some of the best storage devices and continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Earlier this year, it revealed an 8TB SSD prototype and a 1TB USB-C thumb drive, and it offers a 1TB microSD card. While today’s Amazon discounts may not apply to SanDisk’s largest storage products, they are still great deals on solid storage devices, and these prices won’t last long.

