Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Amazon's one-day SanDisk sale includes $30 off a 1TB portable SSD

There are discounts on microSD cards and flash drives, too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
32m ago
MILPITAS, CA - OCTOBER 21: A sign is posted in front of the SanDisk headquarters on October 21, 2015 in Milpitas, California. Computer data storage company Western Digital announced plans to acquire flash memory storage maker SanDisk for $19 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Today only, Amazon is discounting a bunch of SanDisk storage products. The most attractive deal is the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD with 1TB for $136 -- that’s $30 less than the price it normally hovers around. This is an excellent SSD with read speeds up to 550 MB/s and a compact, rugged design. It’s water- and dust-resistant, as well as shock- and vibration-resistant, so it’ll survive being tossed in your bag and then some. It’s both PC and Mac compatible, and it comes with USB-C and USB-A cables, so you can use it with a variety of devices.

Buy Extreme Portable SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $136

Shop SanDisk's storage sale at Amazon

Amazon is slashing the prices on a few other SanDisk storage products. The 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card with adapter is on sale for $32. That’s down from $45, but you’ll need an Android smartphone or tablet. If you’re looking for extra storage for your iPhone or iPad, SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Drive (128GB) is on sale for $36, down from $60.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go (256GB) USB Type-C flash drive is on sale for $30. That’s a $13 savings for the 2-and-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and traditional Type-A connector, which should make it possible to seamlessly move content between your USB-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB-A computers.

SanDisk consistently produces some of the best storage devices and continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Earlier this year, it revealed an 8TB SSD prototype and a 1TB USB-C thumb drive, and it offers a 1TB microSD card. While today’s Amazon discounts may not apply to SanDisk’s largest storage products, they are still great deals on solid storage devices, and these prices won’t last long.

