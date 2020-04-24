Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

TikTok Trump lip-syncer Sarah Cooper gets a Netflix special

'Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine' will start streaming this fall.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
32m ago
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sarah Cooper
Netflix

For its latest big get, Netflix has snagged Sarah Cooper, the comedian who has perfected mocking President Donald Trump using his own words (via Variety). The company will start streaming Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine this fall. Netflix says the special will feature an array of guests taking part in short interviews and sketches led by Cooper. It will touch on topics like race, gender, class "and other light subjects."

Helping Cooper bring the special to life is a talented crew that includes Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New BlackRussian Doll) and Maya Rudolph (Big Hero 6Vader Immortal). Lyonne will direct, with Rudolph serving as one of the executive producers on the special

By this point, you've probably seen Cooper's "How to medical," a TikTok video where she pokes fun at the White House briefing where President Trump suggested doctors could use disinfectants to treat COVID-19. The video has 22.4 million views and 174 thousand retweets on Twitter. 

Cooper also has a connection to the world of tech. Before becoming a comedian, she worked as a design manager at Google, assisting the Docs, Sheets and Slides teams. Her time at the search giant inspired 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, a satire about how to be successful at team meetings.  

In this article: av, comedy, sarah cooper, netflix, streaming, streaming video, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action series

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action series

View
A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

View
Puerto Rico’s Arecibo radio telescope suffers serious damage

Puerto Rico’s Arecibo radio telescope suffers serious damage

View
You can pre-order Microsoft's Surface Duo foldable phone today

You can pre-order Microsoft's Surface Duo foldable phone today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr