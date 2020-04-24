TikTok Trump lip-syncer Sarah Cooper gets a Netflix special

For its latest big get, Netflix has snagged Sarah Cooper, the comedian who has perfected mocking President Donald Trump using his own words (via Variety). The company will start streaming Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine this fall. Netflix says the special will feature an array of guests taking part in short interviews and sketches led by Cooper. It will touch on topics like race, gender, class "and other light subjects."

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Helping Cooper bring the special to life is a talented crew that includes Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll) and Maya Rudolph (Big Hero 6, Vader Immortal). Lyonne will direct, with Rudolph serving as one of the executive producers on the special.