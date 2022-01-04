Schlage's latest smart lock works with Apple's virtual home keys

You won't have to look far to find a smart lock that takes advantage of Apple's virtual house keys. Schlage has introduced an Encode Plus deadbolt lock that is the company's first smart lock to support iOS 15's Home Keys. Once you've set it up, you can tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock or unlock your door. As you might imagine, this could be more than a little helpful when your hands are full — or you'd just rather reach into your bag or pocket.

The new Encode supports WiFi. You can manage it through either Apple's Home app or Schlage's own client, and you can still remotely control the deadbolt if you forgot to lock the door on your way out.

Schlage will release the lock this spring for $300, and will offer a variety of finishes to help the lock match your door. Like any Home Keys product, this only really makes sense if you're comfortably entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. If you are, though, this could easily save you time (or at least, pocket space) when you're in a hurry.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!