Sega is working on another Yakuza movie

If the project makes its way to theatres, it won’t be the first film inspired by the Yakuza series to do so. In 2007, Sega commissioned Like a Dragon, not to be confused with the latest game in the series. While it never made its way to theatres in the US, it was available on DVD eventually. It was also directed by none other than Takashi Miike (Thirteen Assassins and Blade of the Immortal). Oh, and there was also a stage play at one point.

The new project doesn’t have a release date yet — it still needs to find someone to pen the script — so it may take some time before we get concrete details on the movie. In the meantime, if you want to find out for yourself why some people love the quirky series, a good starting point is the Yakuza Remastered Collection Sega recently released in the West.