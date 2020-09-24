Sega is working on another Yakuza movie

Sega is developing a live-action adaptation of its popular Yakuza game series, according to Variety. With more than a dozen mainline and spinoff games, and not to mention the new sequel that’s coming to the west later this year, there’s a lot of material the movie could pull from.
Based on a statement 1212 Entertainment, one of the production companies working with Sega on the adaptation, provided to Variety, we can expect the film to star frequent Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. “The saga of Kazuma Kiryu has a built-in cinematic appeal – a mix of kinetic action with bursts of comedy, multiple converging storylines, and a gripping journey towards redemption,” a spokesperson for the production house said.