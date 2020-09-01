Sennheiser's CX 400BT are its most affordable true wireless earbuds yet

The CX 400BT also has touch controls on the outside of each earbud. And like the audio, those are customizable inside the aforementioned app as well. Options for controlling audio, taking calls and accessing your voice assistant are all available right on the buds. Like most true wireless earbuds these days, Sennheiser says “ambient noise reduction” microphones will keep your voice sounding clear for calls and spoken commands. Mileage varies greatly with these claims, so we’ll have to put that to the test during our review to see just how well it works. The company says you can expect up to seven hours of battery life on the earbuds themselves, with another 20 hours in the included charging case.

Sennheiser

When compared to the Momentum True Wireless 2, the differences are mostly cosmetic. The outside of the CX 400BT is more rectangular than the circular MTW 2. What’s more, the case that comes with the new model isn’t wrapped in fabric like the predecessor’s accessory. Perhaps most importantly, the CX 400BT doesn’t have ANC, which explains the more affordable price tag.

The CX 400BT will be available September 15th for $199.95 (199€) in black and white.