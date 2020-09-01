While some headphone companies have gone all in on true wireless earbuds, Sennheiser has taken a more measured approach. The company has released two versions of its Momentum True Wireless buds thus far, with an improved model debuting back in March. While the MTW 2 offered better battery life, active noise cancellation (ANC) and more reliable controls, it was still $299.95. Now Sennheiser is introducing an all-new model, the CX 400BT, that has most of the features from the more expensive option for $100 less.
Sennheiser's CX 400BT are its most affordable true wireless earbuds yet
The company says the CX 400BT uses the same “dynamic” 7mm drivers as the Momentum True Wireless 2. Sennheiser touts the “deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble” of that existing unit — and it’s for good reason. The MTW 2 is the best-sounding set of true wireless earbuds we’ve tested recently. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if packing the same drivers inside this new model achieves the same results. Like other Sennheiser devices, you’ll be able to customize the sound via an EQ inside the company’s Smart Control app.
The CX 400BT also has touch controls on the outside of each earbud. And like the audio, those are customizable inside the aforementioned app as well. Options for controlling audio, taking calls and accessing your voice assistant are all available right on the buds. Like most true wireless earbuds these days, Sennheiser says “ambient noise reduction” microphones will keep your voice sounding clear for calls and spoken commands. Mileage varies greatly with these claims, so we’ll have to put that to the test during our review to see just how well it works. The company says you can expect up to seven hours of battery life on the earbuds themselves, with another 20 hours in the included charging case.
When compared to the Momentum True Wireless 2, the differences are mostly cosmetic. The outside of the CX 400BT is more rectangular than the circular MTW 2. What’s more, the case that comes with the new model isn’t wrapped in fabric like the predecessor’s accessory. Perhaps most importantly, the CX 400BT doesn’t have ANC, which explains the more affordable price tag.
The CX 400BT will be available September 15th for $199.95 (199€) in black and white.