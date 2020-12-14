Shazam brings song recognition to the web alongside new design on iOS

If you find yourself wondering what song is playing while you're listening to music at your computer, you now have another way to help you figure out what it is. Shazam added a beta version of its music recognition tool to desktop browsers. For the time being at least, the feature only works on Safari, Chrome and Firefox on macOS and Chrome OS — sorry, Windows users. A macOS version of the Shazam app has been available since 2014.

Meanwhile, on iOS, Shazam (which Apple owns) just got a fresh lick of paint. The redesigned app places a greater focus on music discovery. The decluttered home screen gives the main button more prominence and a vertical swipe will take you to My Music. Shazam charts are available through the Search function. There are new notifications for missed and offline attempts to recognize songs too.