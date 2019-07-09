Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

Sandberg will depart in the fall and Chief Growth Officer Javier Olivan will take over the COO job.
June 1st, 2022
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks on stage during Facebook session at the Cannes Lions 2019 : Day Three on June 19, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)
Richard Bord via Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years as one of Mark Zuckerberg's top lieutenants at the company. She will remain on the company's board, spokesperson Andy Stone said. 

In a post on Facebook, she said she plans to depart Meta in the fall and that "over the next few months, Mark and I will transition my direct reports." Javier Olivan, currently Meta's Chief Growth Officer, will take on the COO role, Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. He added that Olivan's role will be "will be different from what Sheryl has done" as COO. "It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous," Zuckerberg said.

Sandberg first joined Facebook in 2008 to help build the company's now multibillion-dollar advertising business. During that time, she became one of the most recognizable faces of the social network. First, as the author of best-seller Lean In, which she described as a "sort-of feminist manifesto." Later, she also became the face of many of Facebook's biggest scandals, including Cambridge Analytica

"The debate around social media has changed beyond recognition since those early days," Sandberg wrote on Facebook. "To say it hasn’t always been easy is an understatement."Sandberg said she plans to spend more time focusing on her foundation and philanthropic work.

