Skullcandy's latest AirPods alternative only costs $25

The days of having to pay $150 or more for a set of decent true wireless earbuds are long gone. For a while now, companies have been making solid options for well under $100 — and in some cases, well under $50. Skullcandy is no stranger to the affordable headphone game and its latest model continues that streak. With the Dime, the company offers a lot of the perks of true wireless earbuds for just $25.

Like several of Skullcandy's previous true wireless earbuds, the Dime has an AirPod-like stickbud design with microphones on each side so you can use either one to take calls. Despite the low price tag, the company didn't cut too many corners when it comes to the basics. The Dime has on-board controls for changing tracks, adjusting volume, summoning a voice assistant and taking calls. The earbuds are IPX4 rated sweat and water resistant, so you should have no trouble taking these along for a run or workout. Skullcandy also has a replacement policy that lets you purchase just the item that you need — whether that's a single earbud or the case — without having to buy a full set.

There's no active noise cancellation (ANC) or wireless charging here. And I wouldn't expect a set of earbuds at this price to include those things. While it's true Skullcandy offers a lot of what makes true wireless earbuds so great on the Dime, it did sacrifice when it comes to battery life. These earbuds will last just three and a half hours on a charge with an additional eight and a half hours in the case. That might be enough to get you through a few podcasts without interruption, but you'll have to dock these at lunch in order to make it through a full day of work.

The Skullcandy Dime are available now in dark blue/green, light grey/blue, dark gray and true black color options.