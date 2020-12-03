Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce in January

Current Salesforce VP Lidiane Jones will succeed him as CEO.
W. Shanklin|12.05.22

December 5, 2022 3:28 PM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 01: A pedestrian walks past a Slack logo outside its headquarters on December 1, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Cloud-based enterprise software company Salesforce announced on Tuesday that it will purchase the popular workplace-chat app for $27.7 billion. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
Stephen Lam via Getty Images

Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving the company in January. Lidiane Jones, currently an executive VP at parent company Salesforce, will succeed Butterfield as CEO.

The move comes just days after Salesforce announced that its CEO, Bret Taylor, will also leave in early 2023. However, Butterfield says the actions are unrelated. “FWIW: This has nothing to do with Bret’s departure. Planning has been in the works for several months! Just weird timing,” he wrote in an internal Slack channel today, viewed by Business Insider.

Slack launched in 2013 and quickly established itself as the predominant work-chat app. But today, it faces stiff competition from Microsoft Teams, which has nearly doubled its daily users in each of the past two years. In 2020, Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission, claiming its bundling of Teams with the Office suite gave it an unfair advantage (echoing antitrust cases against Microsoft for bundling Internet Explorer with Windows). Later that year, Salesforce announced it was buying Slack for $27.7 billion, its biggest acquisition to date.

A Salesforce spokesperson told in a company statement to TechCrunch today, “Stewart is an incredible leader who created an amazing, beloved company in Slack. He has helped lead the successful integration of Slack into Salesforce and today Slack is woven into the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.”

