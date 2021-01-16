Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: USA TODAY USPW / reuters

Sling TV users can now add NHL Center Ice to their plan for $29 a month

It's the first streaming TV service to offer the package.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nov 23, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY USPW / reuters

With the NHL's shortened 56-game season getting underway last week, Sling TV is adding NHL Center Ice so you can follow all the action through to May when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. The monthly $29 add-on lets you watch up to 40 out of market regular-season games in a week. In short, it's a way to see the games that NBC, CNBC, the NHL Network and your local broadcaster don't air. It's separate from NHL Live, which is the National Hockey League's equivalent to streaming-only services like NBA League Pass.

You can add NHL Center Ice to your existing Sling subscription or pick it up as a standalone component. Previously, subscribing to NHL Center Ice meant contacting your cable or satellite provider, making Sling the first streaming TV service to offer Center Ice. If you're a puck head, keep in mind NHL Center Ice isn't the only way you can catch hockey through the service. Sling includes the NHL Network in its $10 "Sports Extra" add-on. That package comes with 13 other channels, including NBA TV and the MLB Network. It's also worth pointing out Sling's $30 Orange tier comes with ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, so if variety is what you're after, there are better options. But for if you or someone in your household loves hockey, this is a way to catch without trying yourself down to a cable or satellite provider.  

In this article: Sling TV, nhl, Hockey, streaming TV, Sports, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Smartwatches may detect the signs of COVID-19 before you know you're sick

Smartwatches may detect the signs of COVID-19 before you know you're sick

View
Parler's website is back up, but the service is still unavailable

Parler's website is back up, but the service is still unavailable

View
Mt. Gox exchange users may finally get to recover some of their lost Bitcoin

Mt. Gox exchange users may finally get to recover some of their lost Bitcoin

View
Scientists may have found the background ripples of the universe

Scientists may have found the background ripples of the universe

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr