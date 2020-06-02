Sling TV president replaced as subscriber numbers continue to drop

Sling TV President Warren Schlichting has left the company, and its parent corporation Dish has named his replacement. Going forward, the over-the-top television service will be headed by Michael Schwimmer who rejoined Dish in June 2019 to lead the International Business Development and Strategy group. Schlichting’s exit comes after Sling TV reported massive subscriber decline over the past two quarters.

The service lost 94,000 accounts in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is its first-ever subscription decline, according to Variety. It then lost an additional 281,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2020. By the time the end of March came around, its customer numbers were down by 4.7 percent year-over-year.