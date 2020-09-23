Latest in Gear

Sling's 'Watch Party' group streaming feature works with live TV

Everyone can try Sling Watch Party through the end of the month.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
Sling TV Watch Party
Sling

Sling TV just launched a “Sling Watch Party” feature in beta, meaning you can now connect with friends and family via video or text chat while you watch live TV together. The streaming service is the latest to offer a “watch party” feature -- following others like Amazon Prime and Disney+ -- and it’s the only service to offer watch parties for live TV.

Sling Watch Party allows customers to invite up to three guests to share a TV viewing experience. In addition to having the ability to chat with other viewers, Sling Watch Party also gives you full control of your video camera and volume. You can use the feature on live TV or any on-demand programming.

To try the feature, sign into Sling on a Google Chrome browser, choose what you want to watch and click “Create Watch Party.” You can then invite up to three other people either over email or with a shareable link. Anyone can try Sling Watch Party through September 30th by creating an account on sling.com.

Sling TV, sling, Watch Party, watch parties
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
