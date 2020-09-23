Sling's 'Watch Party' group streaming feature works with live TV

Sling TV just launched a “Sling Watch Party” feature in beta, meaning you can now connect with friends and family via video or text chat while you watch live TV together. The streaming service is the latest to offer a “watch party” feature -- following others like Amazon Prime and Disney+ -- and it’s the only service to offer watch parties for live TV.

Sling Watch Party allows customers to invite up to three guests to share a TV viewing experience. In addition to having the ability to chat with other viewers, Sling Watch Party also gives you full control of your video camera and volume. You can use the feature on live TV or any on-demand programming.