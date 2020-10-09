Disney+ is getting a watch party mode

Remote watch parties have become increasingly popular this year, with many of us staying at home more often than not amid the pandemic. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Movies Anywhere and even Twitch have at least tried baking a watch party feature into their platforms, and now Disney+ is getting in on the co-watching action.

Some users in Canada can try out the GroupWatch feature, through which you can invite up to six friends to watch things like The Mandalorian, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and movies or Hamilton together. Of course, all of the group members need to be Disney+ subscribers to use GroupWatch. It seems you can access the feature through an icon on a show or movie’s title page.