Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Disney+ is getting a watch party mode

Some users in Canada can try GroupWatch, which should be available elsewhere soon.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
51m ago
Comments
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 26: In this photo illustration, the Disney + logo is displayed on the screen of a TV on December 26, 2019 in Paris, France. The Walt Disney Company launched its Disney + Streaming Service (Svod) in the United States on November 12, 2019. A month after its launch, Disney Plus has registered 24 million subscribers in the United States, which is very much higher than the forecasts and ambitions of the group, which targeted 20 million subscribers worldwide in 2020. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot via Getty Images

Remote watch parties have become increasingly popular this year, with many of us staying at home more often than not amid the pandemic. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Movies Anywhere and even Twitch have at least tried baking a watch party feature into their platforms, and now Disney+ is getting in on the co-watching action.

Some users in Canada can try out the GroupWatch feature, through which you can invite up to six friends to watch things like The Mandalorian, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and movies or Hamilton together. Of course, all of the group members need to be Disney+ subscribers to use GroupWatch. It seems you can access the feature through an icon on a show or movie’s title page.

Screenshots of the feature first popped up on the Disney+ subreddit. Disney confirmed to The Verge it’s running a limited test of GroupWatch. There are plans to roll out the option in other regions this fall — just in time for the cold winter months where you probably won’t be hanging out with your friends outdoors.

There are third-party options through which people can host or join watch parties, but it’s good to see streaming platforms making it easier for folks to do so. The Disney+ offering is far more limited in scope than ones on other services. Prime Video allows you to invite up to 100 of your nearest and dearest friends to join a watch party, while Twitch streamers can theoretically have tens of thousands of people watching something with them in their chat.

In this article: services, streaming, disney+, disney plus, disneyplus, watch party, watchparty, canada, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple gives Stadia and xCloud the green light to run on iOS

Apple gives Stadia and xCloud the green light to run on iOS

View
What to expect at Apple's September 15th event

What to expect at Apple's September 15th event

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Waiting on the world to change

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Waiting on the world to change

View
Chinese government reportedly would rather TikTok shut down than be sold

Chinese government reportedly would rather TikTok shut down than be sold

View
MIT sleep monitor can track people's sleeping positions using radio signals

MIT sleep monitor can track people's sleeping positions using radio signals

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr